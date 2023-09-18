BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City man is held on a $800,000 bond following his arrest last week on pornography charges involving juveniles and the sexual abuse of animals.
A cyber tip led to the arrest of Aaron D. Harris, 38, Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives said.
Detectives searched Harris' electronic devices and reportedly found thousands of images of juvenile pornography and videos showing the sexual abuse of animals.
Harris is charged with 3,134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He's held in Bossier Max.