BENTON, La. --Bossier sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Bossier City man for on a charge of possession of pornography involving juveniles
Douglas Perry, 66, of Bossier City, was investigated by detectives after receiving a cyber-tip. Detectives searched his home and conducted a forensics search of his electronic devices. One image of pornography involving juveniles reportedly was found.
More charges are expected in the future following a full investigation.
Perry was transported to the Bossier Max. Bond has been set in this case at $300,000.