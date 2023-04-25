Douglas Perry

BENTON, La. --Bossier sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Bossier City man for on a charge of possession of pornography involving juveniles

Douglas Perry, 66, of Bossier City, was investigated by detectives after receiving a cyber-tip. Detectives searched his home and conducted a forensics search of his electronic devices. One image of pornography involving juveniles reportedly was found.

More charges are expected in the future following a full investigation.

Perry was transported to the Bossier Max. Bond has been set in this case at $300,000.

