SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier City man has been charged with theft after issuing himself unauthorized paychecks totaling more than $31,000, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.
Robert Phillips Jr., 54, a former manager at a local business, accessed his employer’s payroll system and paid himself an extra $31,554.67, according to a report filed Dec. 29, 2021.
An accountant for the business discovered Phillips received five paychecks in October and eight paychecks in December. Shortly after the accountant emailed Phillips about the extra paychecks, he left the office and did not return to work.
Det. Clarissa Harris obtained a warrant for Phillips’ arrest for theft with a bond of $75,000.
Phillips was arrested Tuesday by Bossier City authorities. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center the next day.