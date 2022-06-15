BOSSIER CITY, La. - Officers with the Bossier City Police Department have arrested an 18-year-old man for shooting a Bossier City man multiple times just before noon.
At 11:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting on Boone Street near Nattin Street where they found a black male lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
During their initial investigation, Laterence Jurell Arkansas, 18, who lives on John Wesley Boulevard, was identified as the shooter in this incident. Officers began to search for Arkansas who was later found at 2:14 p.m. at an apartment in the 400 block of John Wesley Blvd. Arkansas was taken into custody after the incident.
“I would like to thank all law enforcement officers for their dedication and for the quick apprehension of a violent criminal,” said Chief Estess. “Our community is safer this evening due to the commitment of our local law enforcement officers.”
Arkansas was booked into the Bossier City Jail and charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon, and one count of Aggravated Criminal Property Damage. His bond is set at $545,000.
The victim is currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries at Ochsner LSU Medical Center.