BENTON, La. - A 42-year-old Bossier City man has been arrested on various sexual abuse charges against juveniles.
David Patton Jr. of the 1700 block of Alison Avenue was arrested on warrant charges Thursday afternoon by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives.
Patton faces charges of molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crimes against nature, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said.
The charges are the result of another investigation by detectives, who discovered Patton committed child sexual abuse with victims under the age of 13.
Detectives also say there may be other victims.
Whittington encourages victims to come forward, even if the crime occurred five, 10 or even more than 20 years ago. The statue of limitations is 30 years after the victim turns 18 years of age for these types of sexual crimes.
Patton was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility and his bond was set at $365,000.