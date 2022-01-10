BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Bossier City man on multiple counts for possessing pornographic images of juveniles and sex with animals.
Michael Lofton, 35, was arrested on Friday night after detectives executed a search warrant for his electronic devices.
Deputies say they found multiple files containing child sexual abuse images and other files containing images depicting bestiality.
Lofton faces on 13 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 20 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $450,000.