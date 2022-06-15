BOSSIER CITY, La. - Police had a man in custody shortly after a shooting Wednesday morning in a Bossier City neighborhood.
Laterence Jurell Arkansas, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal property damage. He's held in the Bossier City Jail on a $545,000 bond.
Police say Arkansas is the one who fired shots at a man who was found in the road on Boon Street near Nattin Street just before 11:30 a.m. The victim had been shot multiple times.
Arkansas was found at 2:14 p.m. at an apartment in the 400 block of John Wesley Boulevard.
The victim is being treatment for life-threatening injuries at Ochsner LSU Medical Center.