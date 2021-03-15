BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City man was arrested Friday night for possessing sexual images of children and images of animals and humans engaged in sexual acts, Sheriff Julian Whittington said Monday in a news release.
Travis R. Labonte, 41, was charged with 186 counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
He turned himself into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and is held on bonds set at $1,150,000.
Detectives began an investigation in late February of Labonte after they suspected him to be in possession of child sexual abuse images, according to the news release.
An arrest warrant was issued following a forensic analysis of Labonte's electronic devices.
“Our team of detectives is steadfast in its resolve to capture these criminals who prey on young people,” said Whittington. “These are heinous examples of crimes of depravity and deviancy. If you possess, transfer or manufacture sexual images of children or of images involving sex acts between animals and humans, our detectives will conduct a thorough investigation. They will use best digital forensics’ tools available. You will be caught. You will be jailed.”