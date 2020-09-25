BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City man was arrested Friday for possessing sexual images of children, in addition to having images of animals and humans engaged in sexual acts.
Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives began an investigation Wednesday of Daniel J. Smart, 47, of the 1600 block of Lexington Drive in Bossier City, after he was suspected of possessing child sexual abuse materials.
Smart was charged with one count of pornography involving a juvenile and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a $400,000 bond.
Bossier City Marshals Office assisted in the investigation, and detectives will continue their forensic analysis of Smart’s electronic devices. Additional charges are anticipated.
Last year, Sheriff Julian Whittington warned residents about the seriousness of possessing such sexual images and videos.
“These are examples of crimes of depravity and deviancy,” said Whittington. “If you possess, transfer or manufacture sexual images of children or images involving sex acts between animals and humans, our detectives will conduct a thorough investigation using some of the best digital forensics tools available. You will be caught. You will be jailed.”