BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City man accused of fatally shooting a woman over a road rage incident is free on bond.
Ramsey Akes, 23, posted bond Tuesday. He paid a fee of $5,535 on the $275,000 bond.
Akes was arrested Oct. 28 for first-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Walker, 65, of Bossier City.
Walker was shot to death in the parking lot of Willis-Knighton Bossier. Police said Walker followed Akes there after he allegedly rear-ended her vehicle.
Walker blocked Akes’ vehicle after he parked and got out with a club or a stick. That’s when shots were fired.
Walker was struck at least seven times.
Two Bossier City officers, one of whom was off-duty and visiting someone in the hospital, rendered emergency aid to Walker until an ambulance took her to the trauma center at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. She later died.
Akes was arrested at the scene. He called 911 after the shooting and waited on police.
Akes’ attorney has filed a motion to lower his bond. It’s set for a hearing on Dec. 15 in Bossier District Court.
In the motion, the attorney said Akes is not a flight risk and has family who are willing to ensure his court appearances.
The motion further states there is no allegation Akes is a threat to the community, and he said he will show at a hearing “that the weight of the evidence against him is not great.”
The judge has also set a separate court date of Dec. 9 for a preliminary examination.