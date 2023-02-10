BENTON, La. -- Bossier sheriff's detectives have arrested a man for the alleged sexual involvement with juveniles.
Brandon Salley, 22, of Bossier City, was arrested Feb. 2 on five charges for his alleged sexual involvement with a 14-year-old female in late December through February. Detectives said Salley met the juvenile on social media and arranged to meet her and some of her friends at a house in Bossier Parish. He's accused of providing alcohol for the juveniles before engaging in sexual activity with one of them.
BSO detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Salley for the following charges: computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages on behalf of persons under 21, contributing to the delinquency of juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Salley was first booked into the Bossier Max with a bond totaling $427,000.
Detectives continued to follow up on additional information and learned that Salley had contacted at least four additional juveniles via social media. He followed the same pattern of taking them to a house in Bossier Parish and giving them alcohol.
Detectives said Salley would engage and record sexual activity with one or more of the juveniles. Along with this evidence, detectives found images of child sexual abuse and images of sexual abuse of animals.
Detectives recently added the following charges: pornography involving juveniles (production), pornography involving juveniles (18 counts), sexual abuse of an animal (10 counts), computer-aided solicitation of minors (4 counts), indecent behavior with juveniles, felony carnal knowledge of juveniles (2 counts), contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (4 counts), sexual battery.
Salley is still in jail at the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with bonds now totaling $2,637,000.
“The safety of our children is paramount,", said Sheriff Julian Whittington. "We encourage parents to monitor their children’s activity on social media to help protect them from predators."
Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (318) 965-3418.