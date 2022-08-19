BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives arrested a local man Thursday for possessing child pornography and destroying evidence prior to his arrest.
Trevor Griffin, 22, of Bossier City, was arrested after detectives received a tip leading to an investigation that he was in possession of child pornography. During their investigation, detectives recovered images of prepubescent juveniles under the age of 13.
Detectives said Griffin confessed to having some images and destroying others on his electronic device.
He was booked into the Bossier-Max Facility on six counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of obstruction of justice (evidence tampering.) His bond is set at $250,000.
This matter is still under investigation.