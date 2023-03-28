BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Bossier City man Friday after allegedly finding child pornography images at his home.
Daniel Ferris Maida, 36, of the 2100 block of Stockwell Road in Bossier City is charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography.
BSO detectives and the forensic support unit executed a search warrant at Maida’s residence and seized several electronic devices.
The investigation is on-going and more charges are expected, detectives said.
Maida was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $250,000.