(Updated story: posted 12:45 p.m. May 13)
BENTON, La. -- Stacey Wilhite was sentenced to 67 years in prison, with at least 35 of those years served without the benefit of probation or parole.
Here's a breakdown of District Judge Michael Nerren's sentences Friday on each charge:
- Molestation of a juvenile under 13: count 1 - 25 years without the benefit of probation or parole; attempted molestation of a juvenile under 13: count 2 - 10 years.
- Indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 (A) - 10 years with the benefit of probation or parole.
- Attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile (B) - 2 years.
- Indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 (C) - 10 years.
- Molestation of a juvenile under 13 (D): count 1 - 10 years; count 2 - 10 years.
- Indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 (E): count 1 - 10 years; count 2 - 10 years.
Counts 1 and 2 of the latter two charges will run concurrent.
Additionally, Wilhite's request for an acquittal and new trial were denied.
(Original story: posted 4:30 p.m. May 12)
BENTON, La. – A Bossier City man convicted in January of multiple counts of inappropriate sexual conduct with children wants a new trial.
Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 53, was already scheduled for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Bossier Parish District Court. But now District Judge Michael Nerren also will take up Wilhite’s request for an acquittal on some charges and a new trial on the others.
A Bossier Parish jury convicted Wilhite on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13, four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, one count each of attempted molestation of a juvenile under 13 and attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Wilhite was arrested on separate charges in 2020 and 2021. His victims – who were ages 8, 11 and 13 at the time of the offenses – testified in court about what happened to them during a time spanning from 2011 through 2019.
A petition filed April 29 by Wilhite’s attorney, Eric Johnson, seeks an acquittal of some of the charges, alleging two “victim-witnesses” did not identify Wilhite in open court. Further, Johnson said there was an approximate two-year variance or discrepancy in the evidence presented at the trial as to the charge under the first docket number and bill of information associated with the charge.
Wilhite filed his own hand-written letter to the court on the same date, seeking a new trial. In it, he said new evidence discovered before or during the trial is available and if it had been introduced it would “probably have changed the verdict or judgement of guilty.”
He also cited what he called “personal and business dealings” involving the judge that he said he did not know prior to his trial. Wilhite said Nerren has known his wife and her parents for years. He said the judge traveled with his wife’s father to a Nascar race in Alabama and handled a land donation transfer for the family.
“It is believed a conflict of interest has occurred,” Wilhite wrote.
In a response Johnson’s motion, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jacobs countered some of information by pointing out that even though three of Wilhite’s victims did not point him out in the courtroom, there was enough evidence from their testimony that they knew Wilhite and had been in his home. The children’s parents testified, too, corroborating the stories and pointing out Wilhite at trial.
Further, said Jacobs, Wilhite called his own son at trial who testified to his father’s identity and confirmed the testimony of victims whom he knew and spent time with.
“There is absolutely no credible claim that there is any question of misidentification, even if one or two victims did not point to the defendant in the courtroom,” Jacobs wrote.
As for the discrepancy on the dates, Jacobs said neither had a bearing on the sufficiency of the evidence at the trial. Other testimony established the time frame; therefore, Wilhite “suffered no surprise or prejudice.”