BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for the 2017 death of a toddler who had been left in his care by the child's mother.
Tristian Dion Williams, 32, pleaded guilty in September to manslaughter prior to the start of his scheduled trial. He faced up to 40 years.
The sentence handed down by District Judge Parker Self is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Williams was arrested following the death of 15-month-old Serenity Sloan. Serenity's mother left her two young daughters -- the other 28 months old -- in the care of Williams, her boyfriend, after she had to be hospitalized unexpectedly. Several days into her hospitalization, the couple had a heated exchange by phone and text which caused the mother to be concerned for the children.
She sent a relative to check on the young girls. The relative found the older child unharmed, but Serenity was found strapped into a car seat and was unresponsive. CPR was initiated but the child never regained consciousness and died the next day.
An autopsy determined that Serenity died of blunt force trauma to the head. Williams was identified as the only possible suspect.
In documents referenced at the sentencing hearing, Williams claimed that the child might have been injured in a fall and he believed that the child was alive and responsive when he put her in the car seat.