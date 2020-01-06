BENTON, La. – A Bossier City man who was indicted Monday by a Bossier Parish grand jury faces a possible life sentence if convicted.
David Neil McFarlin, 56, a former taxi cab company owner, was indicted on an upgraded charge of first-degree rape.
McFarlin was arrested in August on the same charge. But when the bill of information – or formal charge – was filed Dec. 17, the charge was amended to second-degree rape, which is a lesser offense that comes with a lighter prison sentence of 5 to 40 years upon conviction. McFarlin pleaded not guilty to the amended charge on the same date.
According to the bill of indictment, McFarlin’s alleged victim is an adult female.