SHREVEPORT, La. - A Bossier City man was killed Thursday morning a head-on crash. It happened in the 1700 block of North Market Street in Shreveport.
Investigators said a pickup was heading north when the driver crossed the center turn lane, veered into the southbound lanes and was hit by an 18-wheeler. The pickup driver, who has not been identified, was killed. The driver of the big rig suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the pickup was carrying combustible items in the bed of the truck that ignited on impact, causing a fire.
The accident remains under investigation.