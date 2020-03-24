BENTON, La. – A Bossier City man accused in the death of a business associate pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to second-degree murder.
John Hardy Jr., 43, entered the plea before District Judge Mike Nerren via video with his attorney and an assistant district attorney present. Courthouses across the state are closed to the public, with a few exceptions, on order of the Louisiana Supreme Court because of the public health emergency declared by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
A Bossier Parish grand jury indicted Hardy on March 16 in the Jan. 24 death of 43-year-old Garrett Wilson, also of Bossier City.
Wilson was reported missing on Jan. 26 after not being seen for three days. His dismembered remains were found Feb. 21 on a private hunting lease in north Bossier Parish.
The discovery came two days after Hardy was reported missing by his family. Hardy was arrested on Feb. 22 in a used van that he had just purchased in Shreveport.
Wilson had been doing some work for Hardy, who owned an air conditioning and heating repair business, since last fall when Hardy injured his leg. The injury – caused by an accidental gunshot – caused Hardy to use a walker.
Hardy’s indictment happened three days after a failed escape attempt at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport. He was taken there for medical treatment related to his leg.
Shreveport police said Hardy overpowered the Bossier sheriff’s deputy who was guarding him, took her pepper spray and sprayed her. He also tried to take her gun. Hospital personnel tackled Hardy and held him until other officers arrived.
Hardy is held on a $1.3 million bond.
His attorney, Dhu Thompson, wants the bond lowered. Thompson filed a motion for a bond reduction, saying in court documents that Hardy is not a flight risk and that his family would monitor him if he was to be freed pending trial.
That motion and others were to be argued Tuesday. However, because of the court closure order, the matters have been rescheduled for July 28.