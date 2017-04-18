For some kids the gateway to adulthood is through jail or prison. In 1996, more than 8,000 kids out of a hundred thousand nationwide between the ages of 10 and 17 committed crimes. In 2014 that number went down to less than half. The downward trend is very evident in Bossier City and the city marshal has something to do with it.
"So far we're doing well. We've had about 80 kids so far that’s been placed on probation with our office and we have only had about five re-offend," said Bossier City Marshal Jim Whitman.
Whitman says a grass roots program aimed at putting a stop to juvenile crime they started up at the end of last year is working. He says part of the success comes from finding out why kids are committing crimes in the first place and look for the root cause.
There is no set name for the program…it's just a group of people who care about kids. People in high places like juvenile court judges, city marshal deputies and local law enforcement. They all work together to give kids a second and sometimes third and forth chances to change the course of their life.
Whitman says at the center of this program is former Louisiana State probation officer Clyde Jefferson who puts his heart and soul into these kids.
When kids show up in juvenile court room for the first time, Jefferson sticks to them like glue. He sometimes makes visits to their school, homes or their jobs to to check up on them.
He says kids tend to commit crimes because of mental issues, problems in the home or even puberty, but once they figure out the problem they team up with counselors, doctors and therapists to help them.
The Bossier City marshals directly involved in starting the program and maintaining it are Jefferson, Whitman and Lt. Shelley Anderson
Anderson's expertise helps rescue children from cyber crimes and human trafficking.
Jefferson says before the program they were seeing the same kids coming in and out of court...but not anymore.
Jefferson says he has a secret ingredient that he believes keeps kids in line; the fact that he is an ordained minister.
"That is the secret to my success. Each and every day I offer my kids up in prayer and it's only by the grace of God,” said Jefferson.