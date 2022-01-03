BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler announced Police Chief Shane McWilliams' retirement in a news release Monday.
"Chief Shane McWilliams and I had a meeting today and were able to find a path forward on behalf of the City of Bossier City. Chief Shane McWilliams informed me that he is retiring from the Bossier City Police Department, effective immediately. I want to thank Chief McWilliams for his many years of service to the City of Bossier City and its citizens," Chandler said.
He continued: "Bossier City is known and respected for its excellent record of public safety. Chief McWilliams served as the 14th Bossier City Chief of Police and led the department through many changes and challenging times. I congratulate Chief McWilliams on his well-earned retirement from the Bossier City Police Department and wish him a successful future."
The announcement comes a day before the Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board was scheduled to hold a special meeting to hear McWilliams' appeal request.
McWilliams was prepared in early December to appeal his demotion. But his plan was dashed when the civil service board announced the city was suing the board to stop McWilliams' appeal.
The city of Bossier City got a temporary restraining order to stop the hearing because of a rule violation and meeting notice errors by the civil service board.
Chandler put McWilliams on paid administrative leave in July after McWilliams refused his reassignment to the front desk on the day Chandler took office.
The city's lawsuit was scheduled to be heard in Bossier Parish District Court on Jan. 11.