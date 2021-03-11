BOSSIER CITY, La. – The man who wants to keep the Bossier City mayor’s title and the man who wants to take it from him are spending thousands of dollars getting their messages to voters in the homestretch before the March 20 election day.
Most of Mayor Lo Walker’s and challenger Tommy Chandler’s money has been spent on advertising, as evidenced by recent campaign finance reports filed with the state ethics board. The 10-P report – or the report filed 10 days ahead of the election – was due Wednesday. Both men met the deadline. And Walker has filed additional reports.
Walker has spent more than $141,000 with a Virginia-based media company called Go Big Media. That company, in turn, made local media buys.
By comparison, Chandler spent almost $39,000 during the reporting period, but contracted directly with local television and radio stations.
Chandler got a boost in revenue, taking in $43,675. He also loaned his campaign $20,000, which is in addition to personal loans already received.
That put his total receipts through March 10 at $63,675 and giving him $104,691 on hand to get him through the election.
Walker received contributions totaling $46,000, with 16 donors giving $2,500 each. But he spent $104,366, leaving him with $94,960 to cover additional expenses until election day. And for the first time Walker pitched in $20,000 of his own money to his campaign.
Early voting in the mayor's race and others in northwest Louisiana ends Saturday.