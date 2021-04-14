BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler has selected a recently elected City Council member as his chief administrative officer, which will lead to a special election to fill that seat.
Chandler tapped Shane Cheatham for CAO effective July 1. Current CAO Pam Glorioso is retiring on that date as Mayor Lo Walker leaves office.
"After being elected mayor, my transition team and I put together a list of criteria that we would want in a CAO. We started to realize that Shane Cheatham met all of these criteria and is someone that I know and trust to do the job of CAO," Chandler said Wednesday in a news release. "Bossier City's future is even brighter with the direction and leadership that Shane Cheatham brings to the table."
Cheatham was elected last month to the District 1 seat that covers the south Bossier City area. He defeated incumbent Scott Irwin.
Chandler's decision means an interim will need to be appointed when the new administration takes over. That person will fill the seat until a special election in October.
“I ran for city council in District No. 1 because I believe that South Bossier and Bossier City as a whole needed a new direction for the future. When Tommy Chandler approached me about being the chief administrative officer for Bossier City, I talked with my family, and we discussed the possibilities. I thought about how I could best impact our city and our future. As a family, we decided that I can do more good for the people of south Bossier and Bossier City by accepting the position of CAO," Cheatham said.
He adds that he will bring over two decades of management and leadership experience, over a decade of experience as a small business owner and his experiences from being on the Bossier Parish School Board for the past six years.
"I am excited about working with Mayor Tommy Chandler, all Bossier City employees, other local community leaders, and the residents of our great city for a prouder, stronger, better Bossier City. I am very thankful for everyone who voted for me for the District No. 1 City Council seat, and as CAO I believe I am better positioned to help accomplish our goals for the future," Cheatham said.