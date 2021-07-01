BOSSIER CITY, La. - Big things are happening Thursday in Bossier City.
At 2 p.m. as the city officially welcomes new council members and their new man in charge, Tommy Chandler.
The mayor-elect joined First News Thursday morning to discuss some of the plans he has for the months and years ahead.
The 60-year-old will be taking over for Lo Walker, who held the position for 16 years.
Chandler told KTBS he wants to continue grow local businesses, cleanup the area in and around Bossier City, and get community members more involved in the day to day operations.