BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler said he's taken the step to introduce an ordinance calling for term limits.
The ordinance was given to the clerk for consideration at the City Council's meeting on Aug. 8.
Chandler said he's always supported term limits and believes it helps foster good government.
"But this is not about me. This is about the 2,977 citizens who signed their names to a petition. The citizens have taken the path outlined in the city's charter to create a change they, along with many others, believe in. I want them to know that I hear their voices and they matter to me. I want to see their desire for term limits on the ballot in November so citizens can vote on this important issue," Chandler said Friday in a statement.
The Bossier City Term Limits Coalition is behind the petition for term limits. The group delivered its petition to the City Council on July 10 with verified signatures.
Their petition then went to the City Council. But that's where it slowed down.
At its last meeting, the council, at the urging of city attorney Charles Jacobs, voted to seek guidance from outside council before moving forward.
Chandler said Jacobs' move was proactive and to ensure the process progresses smoothly.
"Gathering opinions from experts in this area of law is a good faith effort to potentially prevent future legal challenges," Chandler said.
According to the city charter, the city has one month until it has to submit propositions or pass a resolution to get term limits on the ballot in November. The last city council meeting before that deadline is Aug. 8.
Chandler said he has an obligation to citizens to take all steps to move forward, "even while legal questions are being researched. I am committed to the citizens of Bossier City and I will do everything to make sure term limits are on the ballot on Nov. 18, 2023."