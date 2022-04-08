BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board today approved the exam scores for the next police chief.
Five candidates took the test and their names and scores are as follows:
- Sgt. Jeremy Kennedy (current BCPD):89
- Sgt. Michael Jones (Shreveport PD): 88
- Sgt. Charles Bridges (current BCPD): 85
- Sgt. Daniel Haugen (current BCPD): 85
- Sgt. Christopher Estess (current BCPD): 84
Mayor Tommy Chandler interviewed each candidate prior to the test and will conduct follow-up interviews with all candidates in the coming weeks. Estess is serving as provisional chief until a permanent one is appointed.
“I have already met with the candidates prior to the test and look forward to a second interview with each applicant. Public safety is a top priority and the Bossier City Police Department has long been known for its outstanding record of providing safety and security to the citizens," Chandler said.
State law mandates a new chief must be named within 60 days of the approval of test scores by the Civil Service Board; however, Chandler has not set a date to make his selection.