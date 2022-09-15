BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City police chief's days may be numbered.
The Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has called a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. Friday to consider a request from Mayor Tommy Chandler to remove Chief Chris Estess as police chief.
Chandler named Estess as chief on April 26. Prior to that, in July 2021, Chandler appointed Estess as director of police operation.
He replaced former Chief Shane McWilliams, who was put on paid administrative leave when he refused his re-assignment to the front desk on the day Chandler took office. McWilliams retired in January.
Estess promised to change the culture and direction of policing in the city.
No reason is given for Chandler's change of mind with his top cop. However, the published agenda states the board may go into a closed-door session for "investigative proceedings regarding allegations of misconduct."
Estess is still in his working test period under civil service guidelines. Louisiana law states a civil service employee who has served less than six months of the test period may be removed only with approval of the board.
Chandler's decision to change directions comes as the police union and its president are under federal investigation.
Sgt. B.J. Sanford and his co-defendant Mitch Morehead were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in a prescription painkiller drug scandal. Both pleaded not guilty.
The government says Sanford, who is president of the police officers’ union, hired Morehead to raise money for the organization. Sources close to the investigation have told KTBS 3 News that Sanford took control of union funds. And the duo embezzled money to pay for Morehead to see doctors and get prescriptions for the drugs, which were then given to Sanford for his wife.
The FBI is continuing to investigate the suspected theft of union funds. The Bossier City police union's vice president and two others who hold positions with the union are on administrative leave, pending an investigation.
Sanford is on administrative leave and remains behind bars.