BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City voters are witnessing something they’re not quite used to: An active campaign for mayor.
Not since he first ran for mayor in 2005 has incumbent Lo Walker had an opponent. Then, Walker defeated Anita Steadman handily with 91 percent of the vote.
In re-election bids in 2009 and 2013, Walker was unopposed. That’s not the case this year.
Walker is challenged by Bossier City businessman Tommy Chandler. And both men are actively spending money getting their messages out to voters, whether through television or social media advertisements.
Voters who’ve made up their minds can start casting their ballots Saturday during the early voting period. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through March 13, excluding Sunday. Election day is March 20.
Walker and Chandler filed their first round of campaign finance reports on Feb. 18. It’s called the 30-P report and is meant to chart contributions and expenditures 30 days prior to the election. The next report – the 10-P – is due Wednesday.
The 30-P report shows that even through Walker hasn’t had a challenger in years, he’s still been amassing campaign funds throughout that time. Walker reported $153,236 on hand at the end of the reporting period that ended Feb. 8.
He took in $33,050 in contributions and spent $15,342. That’s before advertisements began.
Walker has five supporters who contributed the top limit of $2,500 each and 14 others who pitched in $1,000 each.
His largest expenses at the time of the report were three payments of almost $13,000 to Lamar Advertising.
Chandler had $80,201 in hand as of Feb. 8, which included three personal loans totaling $27,950. Contributions topped $54,000 and expenses at the time were only $2,148.
Twelve individuals or businesses gave Chandler $2,500 each. Another four added $2,000 each, and 10 gave $1,000 each.
Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.
Other races on the ballot include:
REGION
BESE District 4 (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster) - Shelly McFarland of Winnfield; Michael Melerine of Shreveport; Cody Whitaker of Winnfield; "Cassie" Williams of Bossier City; John Milkovich of Shreveport.
U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District -- Sandra "Candy" Christophe of Alexandria, Chad Conerly of Kentwood, Jim Davis of Monroe, Allen Guillory of Lawtell, Robert Lansden of Ponchatoula, Julia Letlow of Rayville, Jaycee Magnuson of Opelousas, Horace Melton III of Shreveport, M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza of Ponchatoula, Richard H. Pannell of Dry Prong, Sancha Smith of Opelousas, Errol Victor Sr. of Slidell.
BOSSIER
Bossier City councilmen-at-large (2 to be elected) - Lee A. "Gunny" Jeter Sr., Timothy "Tim" Larkin, David Montgomery Jr., Chris Smith
Districts 1 - Shane Cheatham, Scott Irwin
District 5 - Vince Maggio, Marsha McAllister
CADDO
Justice of the Peace Ward 9 - Katoya Janelle Rainey, Dalton L. Jones
Mooringsport police chief - Janet Sowell, Dennis Welch
Rodessa alderman - Kay McDuff, Michael Farmer
DESOTO
Police Juror District 2 - Kyle Kennington, Ronald "Ronnie" Allen, Stephen Craig McCoy
RED RIVER
Police Juror District 3 - Shane Young, John Lindsey
SABINE
Police Juror District 3 - Joseph A. Hendon, Truman Nichols, Dewayne "Porkchop" Rains, Jeff D. Scaife, Michael "Mike" Smith, Stephen M. Steinke, Christopher M. Sylvia
Many mayor - Robert H. Hable Jr., James D. Kennedy, Mike Tarver, Ernest L. Williams
Many alderman District A - Curtis "Andy" Knippers, Mary C. Perry
Many alderman District C - Bobbie Guay Jackson, Claudette "DeeDee" Palmer
Many alderman District D - Monte Davis, Cherry M. Williams
WEBSTER
Minden Council District A - Wayne Edwards, Mandi Hart, Robert Stewart
Minden Council District D - Henry Bridges, Michael Roy