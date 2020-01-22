BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish mother accused in the poisoning death of her toddler son searched on her computer for information on how long to wait before calling 911 before an infant dies, according to information presented in court Wednesday in a bond reduction hearing.
But despite Courtney Seilhammer's attorney's claim her client poses no flight risk and is not a danger to anyone so she should be eligible for a lower bond, a district judge didn't agree. She remains in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $500,000 bond.
Seilhammer, 35, was arrested in December for second-degree murder in the Oct. 14 death of her 1-year-old son, whom authorities say died of renal failure because of Acetone intoxication. Acetone is commonly used in nail polish remover, and a bottle was found in a makeup carrier in Seilhammer's home.
In addition to searching for information about delaying 911 calls, Seilhammer also searched for what types of poison to use, according to information presented during the hearing.
Seilhammer's husband, who is active Air Force, was in the audience during the court session. His anticipated deployment in July also factored into Seilhammer's request for a lower bond.
According to a motion her attorney, Katherine Gilmer, filed, Seilhammer said she needed to be released to be able to take care of the couple's 15-year-old son when her husband is deployed.
Gilmer said the bond was excessive and Seilhammer lacked the financial ability to pay it. If it was lowered, then Seilhammer’s husband and parents could pay.
Bossier City police started their investigation after Seilhammer called 911 to report her child was dead.
KTBS learned Seilhammer was seen on a baby video monitor rocking the child all day. At one point she gets up and it appears the child is deceased; however, 911 was not called until almost two hours later.
She was described as "calm" when she handed over her son, who was cold to the touch. Seilhammer tested positive for ethyl alcohol and regular alcohol in her system.
Seilhammer is a registered nurse in the state of Louisiana. A license check shows she does not have a disciplinary record.