LISBON, La. -- A Bossier City man died Tuesday night in Claiborne Parish after crashing his motorcycle, state police said in a news release.
The victim is identified as 48-year-old Michael Thurlkill.
State police said he was traveling east on state Highway 146 when he crashed his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Marsalis Road. Thurlkill was ejected after he hit the brakes, started to roll and come to a stop on the shoulder. He was wearing a DOT certified helmet.
Thurlkill was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.