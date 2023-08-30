BOSSIER CITY, La. - A man from Bossier who moved to Maui about 19 years ago lost everything in the wildfire there. Luckily, he and his wife were able to escape.
On Aug. 8, Steve Scott and his wife were at home when they felt the high winds and smelled the heavy smoke.
“Then we were looking to the east and our famous Plantation Inn was just, the flames were probably 50 feet high. They were way up into the air. And pretty soon in our four-story apartment building, we were surrounded by fire,” said Scott.
The couple took off toward the seawall near their apartment.
“Our neighbors brought a couple of Hawaiian elderly men over to the seawall, and we rested them there and they passed away there. People were jumping in the ocean, which was not a good idea because the harbor caught on fire, a boat caught on fire. Gas and oil is spreading,” said Scott.
So, they decided to run a little further down to the harbor. That's when they made a tough decision.
“And I wanted to stay and try and fight and fight the fire and also try and help others. But I wanted to get her to safety, so I sent her to Prison Street a little further south to find a neighbor. And they were fleeing West Maui. They were going to get in a car,” said Scott.
The two were separated for about 32 hours. Thankfully, they were reunited after Scott found someone who would let him borrow their phone. Now they’re safe.
“All the tourists were evacuated from the island, so all the hotels started taking in residents. So, we are at the Outrigger Kaanapali Resort and we have a room and we're together,” said Scott.
But, they’re starting over.
“We lost everything. Our condo, our contents, my car, everything. We don't have a thing,” said Scott, an Airline High School and La. Tech graduate.
He and his wife still don’t know if they’ll be able to stay and rebuild or if they’ll have to move away.