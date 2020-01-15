SHREVEPORT, La. – A Bossier City oil and gas company owner indicted last month for harboring aliens made his initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Tim Icenhower, 57, of Marshall, Texas appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby and was advised of his rights and the charges pending against him and his company, Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc., a pipeline and oilfield construction company located in Bossier City. Icenhower and his company face prosecution on 18 counts of harboring aliens.
Icenhower was released on bond. Hornsby scheduled a status conference March 16 to set a timeline for discovery matters and a trial date.
According to allegations contained in the indictment, between January 2017 and continuing to the present, Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc., and Tim Icenhower employed illegal aliens and encouraged them to live in the U. S., knowing their residency was in violation of the law.
If convicted, Tim Icenhower faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count and three years of supervised release; Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc. faces a $500,000 fine for each count.