BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Police Department SWAT team removed a man from a home in the Old Greenacres neighborhood after he had barricaded himself inside Tuesday morning.
Police spokesman B.J. Sanford said a domestic dispute led to the standoff in the 2300 block of Tillman Drive.
Police said in a news release a woman said her boyfriend, Nicholas Westfall, was angry over his truck not being fixed.
The news release said Westfall punched the victim in the mouth one-time with a closed fist. She left the house in the Westfall's truck and contacted police.
Officers when to the home and Westfall refused to come out.
Sanford said the special response team used the battering ram on their SWAT truck to open the front door, and two tear gas canisters were fired into the home.
Westfall then left the home through a back door and was arrested.
He was booked into the city jail on one count of domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.