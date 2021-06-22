BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police have arrested a teenager connected to multiple shootings and armed robberies.
Collin Seets, 18, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and five counts of armed robbery. Detectives say the first shooting happened on May 19th in the Shady Grove neighborhood. They say Seets and three other people were committing a robbery when Seets shot at one of his accomplices. No injuries were reported.
A couple of days later, on the six-hundred block of Edwards Street, detectives say Seets shot a man in his leg and robbed him. That man survived.
Seets is also connected to an armed robbery on Plantation Drive.
He is in jail on a $1.3 million bond.