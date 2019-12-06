BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police have arrested two suspects in the armed robbery of a Little Caesars in the 2300 block of East Texas Street.
Traci Landry, public information officer, said in a news release, officers responded to the robbery Thursday night just after 9.
Landry said officers converged on the area and located the suspect vehicle near the Benton Spur and Old Minden Road.
After a brief pursuit, she said one suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody by a K-9 team on Delhi Street. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old from Shreveport.
A short time later, officers arrested a second suspect, Joshua Polan Pack, 28, of Shreveport. Both were booked on armed robbery.
Landry said officers recovered over $1,000 in cash that was stolen from the business along with other evidence.