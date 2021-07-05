BOSSIER CITY, La. – Mayor Tommy Chandler has already made one leadership change in the city. More from him and the City Council are expected Tuesday with the first meeting under his administration.
Friday, Chandler reassigned Police Chief Shane McWilliams within the department effective immediately. He designed Sgt. Chris Estess as director of police operations until a new chief is appointed.
On Tuesday, the City Council will consider Chandler’s recommendation of Shane Cheatham as chief administrative officer. Cheatham was elected last fall to the District 1 City Council seat; however, he stepped aside earlier this year when Chandler announced his plan to instead have Cheatham be his second-in-command, replacing retiring Pam Glorioso.
But that’s not all the changes. An interim to fill the District 1 seat and recommendations for a new city attorney and assistant attorney also will get the council’s attention.
The District 1 selection could be a pivotal one for council decision-making for the next few months. Scott Irwin, who was defeated by Cheatham in last fall’s election, has tossed his name into consideration along with four others. They include Brian Hammons, Darrel Ashley, Jimmy Latham and Lee Jeter.
Whomever is appointed will serve until a special election in October.
As for as the city’s legal counsel, Chandler has recommended the appointment of Charles Jacobs, who’s served as a judge in the 26th Judicial District since 2014.
Chandler has recommended Richard R. Ray as assistant city attorney.
The council also will elect a president and vice president for the upcoming year.
In other matters Tuesday, the council will consider a request from a dog owner to have the “vicious” label removed from her dog. Danee Moore said Gus, a pit bill, is part of the family and helps her with panic attacks.
According to a Bossier City Animal Control bite report, Gus bit a 10-year-old boy in the upper thigh and ring hand while the child was playing basketball with other kids on O’Keefe Street.
Gus had already been deemed “dangerous” on April 30 after biting Moore’s neighbor in the hand. To keep the dog after that, Moore agreed to strict mandates, including wearing a dangerous dog collar or muzzle. He was not wearing either when he bit the child, a report states.
Moore said in her statement she is unaware how Gus escaped from her backyard on June 8. She said she keeps the gate latched with a bungee cord around it.
“What I am asking is for the council to take the label of vicious off my dog. He does not deserve to die for this incident. I am willing to put in whatever measures that you deem necessary if you will allow me the chance. Gus Is truly a gentle dog,” Moore wrote in a letter to the council. “My 11-month-old grandson crawls and plays with him. Gus has always checked on him whenever he cries. He allows me to be able to sleep at night without my fears getting the best of me. I know there are medications for this, but I do not want to take those types of drugs. I want to be able to function in my home normally, which is what Gus has allowed and helped me to do since I got him through a rescue adoption.”