UPDATE as of 2:24 p.m.
Bossier City police say Randolph has been located and is safe.
----
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Officials of Bossier City are searching for a 14-year-old, who ran away from his home on Shamrock Street in Bossier City around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26.
Tyvoues Randolph, 14-year-old runaway, is described as being 5'6" tall and weighing 110 lbs.
He was last seen wearing red and white Nike shoes, denim shorts, a grey shirt with black stripes, and a red hoodie. The teenager has ties to the Illinois Street area in Shreveport.
If anyone has information on Tyvoues Randolph, the Bossier City Police Department can be reached at 318-741-8605.