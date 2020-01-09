BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Police Department has lost three crime fighting tools. The police chief announced Wednesday the K-9 program was ending.
Police spokeswoman Traci Landry said the program started in 2006. Bossier City police also worked with K-9s about 20 years before that. But now, three K-9s and their handlers are parting ways.
Landry said the decision was made after an evaluation. The city attorney said the risks and liabilities outweigh the benefits of the program.
Landry said the department has other tools they can use instead of K-9s like robots, drones and armored vehicles.
"It is sad in that sense that we're losing that program, but in the grand scheme of things and looking forward it makes sense for the community, for the officers, and again those tactics that are changing slowly in law enforcement," said Landry.
Landry understands the dogs and handlers have a bond. She said handlers can adopt their K-9 if they'd like. But she's not sure if any have decided to yet.
She was unsure if any grants or donations for the dogs have to be returned. However, she says the city budget will soon be adjusted to reflect the elimination of the K-9 program.