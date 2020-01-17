BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning on Interstate 220 eastbound between Airline Drive and Benton Road.
Police said when they arrived on scene at 4:20 a.m., the victim, identified as 29-year-old Sheniquel Sade Oneal of Shreveport, was found in the driver's seat of an SUV with bullet wounds. She was pronounced dead.
I-220 eastbound was closed for nearly seven hours during the investigation. It's has been reopened.
Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.