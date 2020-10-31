BOSSIER CITY, La- Around 12:15 on Saturday afternoon, Bossier City Police and Fire departments responded to multiple calls of a shooting that resulted in an injury.
Officers say the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive. They say that three males got into an argument and one of them was shot in the stomach. The two other suspects ran from the area.
The victim was taken to the Ochsner LSU Health. There is no word on his condition.
This shooting remains under investigation.
If you have any information, please call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.