BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning on Interstate 220 eastbound between Airline Drive and Benton Road.
Police said when they arrived on scene at 4:20, the victim was found in the driver's seat of an SUV with bullet wounds. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have closed I-220 eastbound around the crime scene.
Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.