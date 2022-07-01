BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police are investigating a shooting allegedly started by a juvenile on Thursday evening.
BCPD said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Boone Street after receiving reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers said the suspect tried to get away from police by jumping a fence and running across several lanes of traffic on Interstate-20 near Barksdale Boulevard. He was captured at 7:00 p.m. by BCPD’s K-9 unit and other responding officers.
According to responding officers, the suspect and one of the victims in the home a had an altercation in the days leading up to the shooting. Officers said the shooting occurred after the suspect spotted him at the home. According to police, at one time both the suspect and one of the victims in the home exchanged gunfire with one another. No one was injured during the shooting.
The suspect now faces multiple charges.