Four people stabbed in 24-hour period

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon stabbing that left a woman in critical condition.

Police were called to the 100 block of Yarbrough Street just after 2 p.m. where they arrested Harvis Ray White, 38, of Bossier City.

Detectives said White stabbed his girlfriend multiple times during an argument and also made threats to harm a child who was in the home.

Woman as taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

White was booked into the city jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He was later transferred to the parish lockup and his bond was set at $250,000 on the attempted murder charge.

