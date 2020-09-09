BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon stabbing that left a woman in critical condition.
Police were called to the 100 block of Yarbrough Street just after 2 p.m. where they arrested Harvis Ray White, 38, of Bossier City.
Detectives said White stabbed his girlfriend multiple times during an argument and also made threats to harm a child who was in the home.
Woman as taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
White was booked into the city jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He was later transferred to the parish lockup and his bond was set at $250,000 on the attempted murder charge.