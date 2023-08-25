BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Bossier City Police lieutenant has been demoted related to charges that stem from a traffic stop by Louisiana State Police.
Bossier City spokesman Louis Johnson confirmed to KTBS-3 News Friday the demotion of police officer Clay Boddie.
Boddie is now a sergeant and suffered a loss of pay as part of his demotion, Johnson said.
KTBS-3 News requested details of the traffic stop and charges from LSP early Friday. By late in the day, KTBS was still waiting for a response.
Boddie was stopped by state patrol about four weeks ago, according to a police source. Bossier police confirm he was charged in connection with that traffic stop.
Johnson said BCPD internal affairs reviewed details of the case and Boddie has returned to work.
Johnson also said Boddie could face further discipline if convicted of the charges.