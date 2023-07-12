BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with a shooting Sunday at a city park.
The teen is charged with aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon and juvenile in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta and is held on a $340,000 bond.
The shooting happened at Meadowview Park. Witnesses said there was a group of people at the park on Shed Road when shots were fired.
A 17-year-old male was struck by the gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.