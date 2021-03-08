BOSSIER CITY, La- The Bossier City Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who stole a boat.
According to a press release, a Ranger fishing boat and its trailer were stolen from a house on the 5000 block of Belle Chasse.
A security camera at the house shows a light colored Chevy or GMC pickup driving up to the house, hooking the truck up to the boat trailer, and then driving off.
This truck was also seen via surveillance cameras driving west over the Jimmie Davis Bridge around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
If you know anything about the suspect or the truck, call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605.