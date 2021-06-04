BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Two Bossier City police officers Friday explained a harrowing situation that played out earlier in the week when they both took part in rescuing a woman who was apparently trying to jump off the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge.
Cpl. Mathew Bragg arrived on the scene first Tuesday. He said he witnessed the woman walking up the bridge in the westbound lanes. But by the time he could stop his vehicle and get out, she was already climbing over the wall.
Bragg at first tried to tell her that he was there to help. But he says he noticed a few cues that made him charge and grab her.
“When she took her shoes off, that to me was the indicator that now is the time,” Bragg said. “When she turned and did not look at me and was easing over, I saw my opportunity, and that's when I closed the gap as fast as I could and grabbed her.”
But Bragg was alone and holding onto her for dear life. He said that he did not have a good grip on her, and that she was struggling, fighting against him to let go.
“I was just trying to get her to at least stop moving,” Bragg said. “She was steadily kicking her legs, trying to kick away from me. You know, I'm holding on to her at that point in time. My whole deal was just hold on as long as I possibly could.”
Bragg held onto her by himself for a full minute and 20 seconds before another officer, Brandon Bailey, showed up.
“As soon as I jumped out the car, I run over, and I can see her, and it hits you right away this is not good. Just hold on. That's all we could do at that time ... was hold on,” Bailey said.
But even with two officers now grabbing hold of the woman, they were still struggling to hold their ground. That’s when a citizen stopped to help.
“I hear him run up behind me. I take a look, and all I hear is, ‘Can I help you?’ And I think we both just out of desperation said ‘Yes, please.’”
They also notice that this good Samaritan was a big strong guy.
“Once he got there, he got to the right of me and was able to reach over and grabbed her right leg,” Bragg explained. “At that point in time, I arched my back lifting up, he (Officer Bailey) had her left arm, my arm still bear-hugged around her and for lack of better terminology we just rolled her over onto the bridge.”
Both Bragg and Bailey were grateful for the help.
“I made sure I thanked him multiple times. He was there, the perfect person at the right place at the right time, and I thank God he was there because, honestly, I don't know how much longer I could have held on," Bragg said.