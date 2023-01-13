BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.
Detectives are looking for Xavier Reese, 20, who is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on Dec. 14.
Reese is from Bossier City, but is known to have relatives in East Texas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reese, is asked to contact Det. Jason Warren with the BCPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at (318) 741-8642 or call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.