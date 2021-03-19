BOSSIER CITY, La - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. Kimberly Turgeon was last seen Friday, March 12.
On Thursday, March 11, the Bossier City Fire Department was called to 3500 block of Glasscock in reference to Turgeon having health problems. Officials say she takes medication and was off her medication at the time of this call.
Turgeon was transported by BCFD to the hospital for further evaluation. Her son called to check on her the next day, and the hospital said they discharged her. No one has seen or heard from her since.
Turgeon was last wearing a multi-colored dress and sandals, she is 5’5” 120/130lbs with brown/blonde shoulder length hair. She had no wallet, money, or cell phone when she was transported by BCFD.
If she is see please contact Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611 or your local law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web, or download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a tip. There is no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.