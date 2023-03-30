BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Police Department is trying to locate a teenager who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.
Last Friday, Nevaeh Manuel, 15, ran away from the youth shelter located at 4815 Shed Road.
Manuel was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. She is known to have ties to the Minden area.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web.
All tips will remain anonymous.