BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City police are seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing Wednesday.
John Hardy, 43, was last seen at 11:45 a.m. at his home in the 5800 block of Bayou Drive. Hardy uses a walker due to a previous injury to his left leg.
He has been listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.
Hardy is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt.
Detectives are asking that anyone who may have seen or spoken with Hardy or anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8683.